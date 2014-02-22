FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico drug boss "Shorty" Guzman caught with U.S. help: Attorney General
February 22, 2014 / 8:24 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico drug boss "Shorty" Guzman caught with U.S. help: Attorney General

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico captured its most-wanted man, drug kingpin Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, in his native northwestern state early on Saturday after a months-long operation with help from certain U.S. agencies, Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam said.

Officials have confirmed Guzman’s identity “100 percent”, and the operation passed off without a single shot fired, he added.

After he spoke, Guzman, wearing a cream shirt and dark jeans, was frog-marched across the tarmac by soldiers in face masks, his head pushed down, and put aboard an awaiting federal police helicopter.

