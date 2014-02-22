Factbox: Mexico's cartel kingpins: dead, captured and wanted

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s most wanted man, cocaine kingpin Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, has been captured by U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officials, sources said on Saturday, the highest profile drug cartel leader to fall in nearly a decade of raging violence.

Below are some facts about the capture or death of some of the gang leaders who appeared on a list of Mexico’s 37 most wanted posted in March 2009, and of others still at large.

KILLED OR CAPTURED:

February 22 - Sources say Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, aka “El Chapo” is captured in an operation in Mazatlan, a holiday resort in his home state of Sinaloa.

February 9 - Tirso Martinez Sanchez, a trafficker with a $5 million bounty on his head, is arrested by Mexican federal police in central Guanajuato state.

January 27 - Top member of Knights Templar cartel Dionisio Loya Plancarte, known as “El Tio” (‘The Uncle’), captured in western Michoacan state after the cartel clashed with armed vigilante groups.

November 22, 2013 - Serafin Zambada-Ortiz, a son of Sinaloa Cartel second-in-command Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, is arrested while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Arizona and arraigned on trafficking charges.

July 16, 2013 - The brutal leader of the Zetas cartel, Miguel Angel Trevino, aka Z-40, is caught in an early-morning raid after he is intercepted a few miles (km) from his home town of Nuevo Laredo near the U.S. border.

October 7, 2012 - Zetas cartel boss Heriberto Lazcano, “The Executioner,” killed in a gun battle with Marines in northern Coahuila state. In an embarrassing twist for the government, his body is seized from a funeral home in the middle of the night by armed men, presumably fellow Zetas.

September 26, 2012 - Zetas boss Ivan Velazquez, aka “El Taliban” or “Z-50,” reported captured in central Mexico.

September 12, 2012 - Gulf cartel chief Jorge Costilla, alias “El Coss,” captured in northeastern Mexico.

December 2010 - La Familia cartel chief Nazario Moreno, known as “The Craziest One,” gunned down in central Mexico.

November 2010 - Gulf cartel boss Ezequiel Cardenas, known as “Tony Tormenta,” killed in gun battle with Mexican forces.

August 2010 - Edgar “La Barbie” Valdez, a Texas-born leader of the Beltran Leyva cartel and notorious enforcer captured near Mexico City.

July 2010 - Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel, number three in the Sinaloa cartel, shot dead by security forces in Guadalajara. Coronel, one of Mexico’s most wanted traffickers, was known as the “King of Ice” for his multimillion-dollar methamphetamine business.

December 2009 - Cartel boss Arturo Beltran Leyva, alias “The Beard,” shot dead by Marines in Cuernavaca.

March 2009 - Jesus Vicente Zambada-Niebla, the son of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, right-hand man of Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, arrested in Mexico City.

MOST-WANTED KINGPINS STILL AT LARGE:

- Sinaloa cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a key Guzman ally.

- Sinaloa cartel figure Juan Jose Esparragoza, a Guzman ally known as “El Azul,” or “Mr Blue.”

- Juarez cartel leader Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, aka “El General.”

- Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, known as “La Tuta.”