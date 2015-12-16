FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico would work with Trump but rejects xenophobia: minister
December 16, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico would work with Trump but rejects xenophobia: minister

Krista Hughes

2 Min Read

People listen to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico will work with any U.S. administration, including one headed by Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, but firmly rejects racism and xenophobia, the country’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The billionaire businessman, who has made headlines for calling for a wall along the border with Mexico and a ban on Muslims entering the United States, is leading in opinion polls ahead of the November 2016 elections.

In an interview with Reuters, Mexican Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu said she was certain such comments did not reflect the views of the majority of U.S. citizens.

“The Mexican government has been emphatic, and we still are, in repudiating any call to hate, to divide; any kind of statement that aims to insult our people, or any other minority, which echoes racist or xenophobic positions, whether (from) Donald Trump or any other person,” she said.

“Mexico, with whatever U.S. government, will continue to have a relationship of mutual respect and look to build and share a vision for the North American region as a prosperous region of inclusive growth and increased competitiveness with other world regions.”

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Kurt Hall; Editing by James Dalgleish

