FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Mexican growth beating expectations for first time in government: finance minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 21, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 4 months ago

Mexican growth beating expectations for first time in government: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade in Mexico City, Mexico January 30, 2017.Carlos Jasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Economic growth in Mexico is outperforming expectations for the first time in President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said Friday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Meade added that Mexico has been grappling with challenges related to the exchange rate because of uncertainty over U.S.-Mexico relations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to dump the NAFTA trade deal that binds Mexico, the United States and Canada if he cannot recast it in favor of the United States.

Meade said he was hopeful a good agreement could be reached with the United States as the countries gear up to renegotiate NAFTA.

Uncertainty over the future of NAFTA has dampened expectations for the Mexican economy.

Writing by Dave Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.