5 months ago
Country-specific rules of origin in NAFTA unacceptable: Mexico
#Business News
March 17, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 5 months ago

Country-specific rules of origin in NAFTA unacceptable: Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Mexico's Economy Minister, addresses the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 3, 2017.Rebecca Cook

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Country-specific rules of origin within the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would be "totally unacceptable", Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.

Under the trilateral trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, rules of origin can specify that products must meet minimum regional (NAFTA-wide) content requirements to be tariff-free, but there are no national content requirements.

Talks to renegotiate NAFTA should move ahead regardless of the timetable for U.S. tax reform, Guajardo told reporters at an event in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper

