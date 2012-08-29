FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US targets Mexican oil services firm linked to drug trade
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 29, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

US targets Mexican oil services firm linked to drug trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it has targeted a Mexican oil services firm owned by Francisco Antonio Colorado Cessa, who it has already identified as a drug trafficker and is U.S. custody awaiting trial on money laundering charges.

The action prohibits U.S. companies and individuals from doing business with ADT Petroservicios SA De C.V. and freezes any assets the company has under U.S. jurisdiction.

“By exposing this business of Francisco Antonio Colorado Cessa, which is tied to the violent Los Zetas group, we are depriving their organization of an avenue to launder their illicit proceeds,” Adam Szubin, director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control, said in a statement.

Los Zetas is a Mexican drug trafficking organization identified by President Barack Obama as a significant foreign narcotics trafficker in April 2009 under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, Treasury said.

The Treasury Department has designated more than 1,100 individuals and entities under the act since 2000.

Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.