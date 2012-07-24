FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions target Mexican drug lord's wives, business network
July 24, 2012 / 3:42 PM / in 5 years

U.S. sanctions target Mexican drug lord's wives, business network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States targeted Mexican drug lord Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno on Tuesday by freezing the U.S. assets of his two wives and other family members as well as those of his shopping mall, gas stations and other businesses.

A statement from the U.S. Treasury said it was blacklisting 10 people linked to Moreno, a leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel, prohibiting Americans and U.S. companies from doing business with them.

The department targeted businesses in Mexico Moreno operates with one of his wives and her four children, including a residential community, a shopping mall and an industrial park.

It also blacklisted seven gas-station firms controlled by one of Moreno’s other wives.

Moreno, also known as El Azul, was indicted on drug-trafficking charges by a Texas court in 2003 and is wanted in both the United States and Mexico. Both countries offer monetary rewards for information leading to his arrest.

Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by David Brunnstrom

