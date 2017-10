A yellow fin tuna lays on ice at JMS Seafood, a fish wholesaler in the New Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx section of New York City June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. rules on tuna labeling are inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules, the WTO’s Appellate Body said on Wednesday, in a judgment that largely backed Mexico’s original complaint against “dolphin friendly” labeling in the United States.

The Appellate Body found the U.S. labeling rules were not even handed and meant that competition on the U.S. market was “to the detriment of Mexican tuna products”.