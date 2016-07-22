FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama says U.S. cannot wall itself off from economic globalization
July 22, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Obama says U.S. cannot wall itself off from economic globalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) hold a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday that globalization is a fact that "we're not going to be able to build a wall around" but that it was important to work to shape the process so that it benefits not just big companies but small firms as well.

The U.S. leader, speaking at a news conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, said the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal currently being worked on has taken into account some of the weaknesses and criticisms of the North American Free Trade Agreement and sought to address those.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
