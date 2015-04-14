FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United States plans to appeal WTO dolphin-safe tuna labeling ruling
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 14, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

United States plans to appeal WTO dolphin-safe tuna labeling ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to appeal a World Trade Organization ruling against its dolphin-safe tuna labeling regime, a spokesman for the U.S Trade Representative said on Tuesday.

The United States was pleased that the WTO compliance panel found it was entitled to disqualify tuna caught by the method used by Mexican fishing boats from bearing dolphin-safe labels, but disappointed that the WTO found the measures discriminated against Mexican tuna exports.

“The United States plans on appealing the report in the coming months,” USTR spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.