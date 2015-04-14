United States plans to appeal WTO dolphin-safe tuna labeling ruling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to appeal a World Trade Organization ruling against its dolphin-safe tuna labeling regime, a spokesman for the U.S Trade Representative said on Tuesday.

The United States was pleased that the WTO compliance panel found it was entitled to disqualify tuna caught by the method used by Mexican fishing boats from bearing dolphin-safe labels, but disappointed that the WTO found the measures discriminated against Mexican tuna exports.

“The United States plans on appealing the report in the coming months,” USTR spokesman Andrew Bates said.