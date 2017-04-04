FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico foreign minister to meet Tillerson, Kelly in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray speaks at a news conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington March 9, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister Luis Videgaray will travel to Washington on Tuesday to meet with senior U.S. officials and to attend a meeting at the Organisation of American States (OAS), his ministry said in a statement.

The meetings with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly are aimed at furthering the bilateral and regional agenda between Mexico and the United States, the Mexican foreign ministry said.

In recent weeks, Mexico has taken an assertive role in the OAS in relation to the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel

