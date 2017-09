WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday, July 22, at the White House, the White House said.

Obama and Pena Nieto will discuss “a range of issues,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday. The visit follows the two leaders’ meeting during the “Three Amigos” summit in Ottawa last month.

(White House corrected statement to show meeting on July 22, not July 15)