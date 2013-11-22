FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican cartel kingpin's son nabbed on drug charges in Arizona
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican cartel kingpin's son nabbed on drug charges in Arizona

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A son of Mexican drug kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada has been arrested in Arizona on cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking charges, authorities said on Friday.

Federal agents arrested Serafin Zambada-Ortiz as he crossed into Nogales, Arizona, from Mexico on Wednesday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.

He was arraigned on trafficking charges at the U.S. District Court in Tucson on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

El Mayo Zambada is the right-hand man of powerful Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, and the U.S. State Department has offered a $5 million reward for his capture.

Zambada-Ortiz is the second son of the accused drug boss being held in custody in the United States on trafficking charges.

Jesus Vicente Zambada-Niebla was arrested in Mexico in 2009 and extradited to the United States the following year. He is awaiting trial in Chicago on charges he trafficked cocaine and heroin and ran cash profits back to Mexico.

A grand jury indictment filed in Southern California alleged Zambada-Ortiz, also known as “Sera,” conspired to import cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States through September 2013 from an unknown date.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Cosme Lopez said Zambada-Ortiz would make a second appearance in court on Monday.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Simon Gardner and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.