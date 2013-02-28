FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami police enforcing nighttime curfew for children under 17
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 28, 2013 / 10:52 PM / in 5 years

Miami police enforcing nighttime curfew for children under 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Police in Miami have started enforcing a curfew for children under the age of 17 in the hope of cutting down on the number of youngsters out late during the approaching spring school break.

The Juvenile Curfew Ordinance, in place in Miami-Dade County for nearly two decades, makes it illegal for youngsters to be on the streets without adult supervision from 11:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 p.m. Thursday. The weekend curfew is from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., according to the Miami Police Department.

The ordinance lets police decide when to step up enforcement.

The curfew has some exceptions, including traveling for work or school, running an errand with written permission from a parent and being on property where a youngster lives or at a neighbor’s house.

Reporting by Kevin Gray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.