Miami cop nabbed on charges he protected drug deals while in uniform

MIAMI (Reuters) - A Miami police officer was arrested on Wednesday on drug trafficking charges for allegedly, while in uniform, providing armed protection for two separate cocaine sales, police said.

The officer, identified as Jose Maldonado Dick, was arrested after video, phone calls and text messages linked him to two cocaine deals in the parking lot of a Miami area McDonald‘s.

“They discussed and planned an illegal drug transaction involving large quantities of cocaine which the defendant would provide protection for, while on duty,” according to an affidavit by an officer with the City of Miami police anti-corruption unit.

Maldonado Dick, a seven-year veteran, was charged with two counts each of armed cocaine trafficking, receiving compensation for unlawful behavior, official misconduct by a public servant and using a communication device unlawfully, according to the affidavit.

If convicted, he could face life in prison for committing a drug crime armed with a gun.

Maldonado Dick ”tarnished his badge,“ city of Miami Police Chief Manuel Orosa said in a statement. ”I will move as swiftly as the process allows to terminate the employment of Mr. Maldonado,” he added.

It was not immediately clear if Maldonado Dick was being represented by an attorney.

In the first incident, which occurred earlier this month, Maldonado Dick was paid $900 to provide protection for a deal involving 11 pounds (5 kg) of cocaine, the affidavit said, adding that a week later he received $1,000 for a second deal involving 15 pounds (7 kg).

“At all times during the above listed incidents the defendant was on duty, in full police uniform, armed with his standard issued Glock handgun, and driving a marked City of Miami Police vehicle,” according to the affidavit.