Miami face-eating attacker had marijuana in his body

MIAMI (Reuters) - A Miami man killed by police after he chewed off a big chunk of the face of a homeless man had marijuana in his system but no other drugs, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police had speculated that Rudy Eugene, who was found naked gnawing on his victim’s face on the off-ramp of a downtown Miami bridge, may have been under the influence of a synthetic drug known as bath salts at the time of the attack.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department said in a statement that results from toxicology tests identified only components of marijuana.

“The laboratory has tested for but not detected any other street drugs, alcohol or prescription drugs, or any adulterants found in street drugs,” it said.

Police shot and killed Eugene, 31, after he repeatedly failed to respond to orders to stop attacking the 65-year-old man, Ronald Poppo.

Poppo remains in a Miami hospital after the gruesome attack on Memorial Day weekend. He is temporarily blind and doctors treating him say he suffered devastating injuries to nearly half of his face.

Bath salts have been blamed in several incidents of erratic and violent behavior around the country.