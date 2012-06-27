FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami face-eating attacker had marijuana in his body
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 27, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Miami face-eating attacker had marijuana in his body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A Miami man killed by police after he chewed off a big chunk of the face of a homeless man had marijuana in his system but no other drugs, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police had speculated that Rudy Eugene, who was found naked gnawing on his victim’s face on the off-ramp of a downtown Miami bridge, may have been under the influence of a synthetic drug known as bath salts at the time of the attack.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department said in a statement that results from toxicology tests identified only components of marijuana.

“The laboratory has tested for but not detected any other street drugs, alcohol or prescription drugs, or any adulterants found in street drugs,” it said.

Police shot and killed Eugene, 31, after he repeatedly failed to respond to orders to stop attacking the 65-year-old man, Ronald Poppo.

Poppo remains in a Miami hospital after the gruesome attack on Memorial Day weekend. He is temporarily blind and doctors treating him say he suffered devastating injuries to nearly half of his face.

Bath salts have been blamed in several incidents of erratic and violent behavior around the country.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.