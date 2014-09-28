Shooting at Miami club leaves 15 hurt, including 11-year-old: police

MIAMI (Reuters) - Police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting at a Miami nightclub that injured 15 people, many of them teenagers and one an 11-year-old girl, and resulted in a chaotic scene early Sunday.

One of the 15 was in critical condition, but has been stabilized, according to Miami police. The other victims were in stable condition, and some have been discharged from the hospital as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police did not know how many shooters were involved in the incident, which took place at a club called The Spot, Miami Police Department spokeswoman Frederica Burden said.

“We found a chaotic scene with multiple people spilling out of The Spot into the streets and screaming and hollering of people shot inside,” Carroll said.

The injured ranged in age from 11 to 25, according to police.

It “was very shocking to responders,” Carroll said. “We had young children that were injured, and they were at this type of establishment in the middle of the night.”

The Fire Rescue department transported seven people with gunshot wounds to hospitals, including five females ages 11 to 17, he said. Other victims apparently were driven to hospitals by friends or family members, he added.

Burden said investigators were interviewing witnesses to determine who was responsible for the shooting.

The club appears to have opened recently in a strip mall and caters to teens, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.