Passenger who forced Detroit airport lockdown cited, released
May 30, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Passenger who forced Detroit airport lockdown cited, released

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man accused of breaching a security checkpoint at Detroit’s main airport, causing a nearly three-hour lockdown, was released on Friday after posting a bond, an official said.

Christian Smith, 22, of Arkansas, was cited with failing to comply with security measures after he allegedly passed through a checkpoint at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Thursday night without being screened, airport spokesman Michael Conway said.

Smith, who was held overnight, was trying to catch a connecting flight to Los Angeles on Delta Air Lines at the airport’s McNamara Terminal, Conway said. The terminal is more than a mile (1.6 km) long and has 121 gates.

He walked through an exit and into a non-secure area, then tried to return to the secured area when a guard told him he must be screened again, Conway said.

“He just walked right past him,” Conway said.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. EDT (0045 GMT) and the all-clear was not issued until nearly three hours later after authorities had located Smith and reviewed video of the incident.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Nick Zieminski

