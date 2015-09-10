FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golfer dies after being stung by bees at Michigan resort
September 10, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Golfer dies after being stung by bees at Michigan resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio man playing golf with a friend at a northern Michigan resort died after being attacked by a swarm of bees when he went to search for his ball in the woods, police said on Thursday.

Darryl Dever, 64, of Powell, died on Wednesday after being stung more than 20 times on the head, neck and shoulders at Treetops Resort in Dover Township, Michigan State Police Sergeant Mark Tamlyn said.

Dever was looking in the woods for a ball when the bees swarmed from a nest on the ground and attacked him, Tamlyn said. Dever was having trouble breathing after being stung and died shortly afterward, he said.

The resort is about 200 miles north of Detroit.

Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit; Editing by David Bailey and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
