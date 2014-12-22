FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. border guards shoot Canadian man wielding gun
December 22, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. border guards shoot Canadian man wielding gun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two U.S. border patrol agents shot a Canadian man brandishing a handgun near the border crossing between Detroit, and Windsor, Ontario, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The man was shot when he refused to drop the gun, the agency said. The Detroit Free Press reported that gun was a “replica”.

Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the federal agency said in a statement on Monday that it, the Detroit police and the Department of Homeland Security were investigating the incident early on Sunday.

The Detroit Free Press newspaper also said that shortly before the shooting on the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor police had reported seeing the same man with what appeared to be a handgun.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
