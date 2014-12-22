U.S. border guards shoot Canadian man wielding gun

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two U.S. border patrol agents shot a Canadian man brandishing a handgun near the border crossing between Detroit, and Windsor, Ontario, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The man was shot when he refused to drop the gun, the agency said. The Detroit Free Press reported that gun was a “replica”.

Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the federal agency said in a statement on Monday that it, the Detroit police and the Department of Homeland Security were investigating the incident early on Sunday.

The Detroit Free Press newspaper also said that shortly before the shooting on the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor police had reported seeing the same man with what appeared to be a handgun.