Detroit police may seek charges in case of boy found in basement

(Reuters) - Detroit police said on Friday they are pursuing possible charges in the case of a 12-year-old boy reported missing for 11 days before being found alive in his family’s basement as local authorities and federal agents continued their investigation.

Charlie Bothuell V was reported missing on June 14, triggering search efforts. He was discovered on Wednesday as police looked for evidence on his disappearance, finding the boy in the basement of a townhouse east of Detroit that he shared with his father, stepmother and two younger siblings.

No one has been charged in the case, but Detroit Police Sergeant Michael Woody told local media that charges were possible. He did not say against whom.

“We’re trying to convict some people,” Woody was quoted as saying by MLive Media Group.

Ellen Ha, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said the case was being investigated by federal as well as local agencies. Attorney Mark Magidson, who is representing the boy’s father, Charlie Bothuell IV, told reporters in a televised interview he had seen court documents that allege the boy’s stepmother, Monique Dillard-Bothuell, hid the boy in the basement.

Dillard-Bothuell appeared in court on Friday in an unrelated case, charged with violating probation tied to a weapons conviction for purchasing a pistol without a permit. She pleaded not guilty to the probation violation.

Police had searched the family’s home multiple times in the days before they discovered the boy huddled behind a pile of household items in the basement.