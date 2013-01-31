At least three dead in multi-car crash on slippery Detroit highway

First responders and police officers shut down a freeway due to an accident involving multiple cars and semi-trucks in Detroit, Michigan January 31, 2013. Three people were killed and roughly two dozen injured in a series of crashes involving 30 to 40 vehicles in "white-out" conditions along a slippery stretch of highway in Detroit, state police said on Thursday. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Three people were killed and roughly two dozen injured in a series of crashes involving 30 to 40 vehicles in “white-out” conditions along a slippery stretch of highway in Detroit, state police said on Thursday.

Two children were among those who died in eight to 10 collisions that occurred on an elevated stretch of the interstate highway, said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw.

Police estimated another 20 to 25 people were injured in the morning rush hour accidents, although they cautioned that the number of killed and injured could change as the investigation continues.

The multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 on a mile-long bridge over the Rouge River is expected to keep the road closed for several more hours, said Rob Morosi, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“Visibility was reduced to zero and an incident occurred and then you had a chain reaction multi-car pile-up,” Morosi said.

There also were some accidents on the northbound lanes, which later reopened.

Authorities have first been tending to the injured and then will look to remove the vehicles, some of which are leaking fuel from the crash, Morosi said.