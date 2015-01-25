FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eastern Michigan University women's basketball player dies in car crash
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 25, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Eastern Michigan University women's basketball player dies in car crash

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A member of the Eastern Michigan University women’s basketball team and another university student died on Sunday in a head-on car crash near campus in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.

Shannise Heady, 21, a forward with the team, was driving a car that crossed the center line and struck another vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. local time, said Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Hopkins, 23, was also killed. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, Jackson said. The driver of other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, Jackson said.

“We do think that speed was a factor,” he said.

Heady, a junior, joined the Eastern Michigan basketball team after transferring from Seton Hall University, according the Eastern Michigan website. She was majoring in healthcare administration.

Hopkins, a senior, majored in psychology, the university said.

“This is a tragic loss,” Eastern Michigan University President Susan Martin said in a news release.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to Jordan’s and Shannise’s families and friends at this difficult time.”

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.