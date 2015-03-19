More than 60 drivers to be ticketed in deadly Michigan pile-up

DETROIT (Reuters) - More than 60 motorists involved in a deadly 193-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 earlier this year in southern Michigan will be ticketed starting on Thursday for driving too fast and other violations.

A total of 58 people in commercial and passenger vehicles were driving too fast that snowy day on Jan. 9 when they slammed into vehicles that had already crashed about 10 miles east of Kalamazoo, said Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Dale Hinz.

The fiery crash killed a truck driver and shut down a stretch of roadway for two days.

“You see the vehicles keep driving into the crash,” said Hinz, referring to video footage of the pileup captured by onlookers. “I think that footage demonstrates best how fast these drivers were going.”

Three other drivers will receive citations for driving without insurance; one person will be cited for driving without a license; and another will be ticketed for driving without a proper license plate. Motorists will receive the tickets by mail starting on Thursday.

“This was not a situation that we can just say, ‘It was very snowy, very icy, and therefore I‘m no longer responsible for my driving’,” Hinz said.

The fiery crash took place during a widespread cold snap - blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures that left the roadway covered in patches of ice. Police at the time cited icy conditions and low visibility as contributing to the pileup.

State police said the crash was complicated when a tanker hauling 44,600 pounds of liquid formic acid overturned next to a semi-truck loaded with 40,000 pounds of fireworks that had exploded. Six cars and semi-trailers caught fire.

Eighteen people from seven states and Canada were injured, and Canadian semi-truck driver Jean Larocque, 57, was killed when his vehicle drove into the back of tractor trailer hauling vehicles.