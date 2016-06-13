FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Justice Dept sues Michigan alleging gender-based discrimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against the state of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Corrections alleging gender-based employment discrimination against female correctional officers.

"The complaint alleges that beginning in 2009, MDOC discriminated against female correctional officers on the basis of sex at its only prison for female inmates, Huron Valley," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
