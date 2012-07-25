Michigan governor declares emergency over fuel shortage

(Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday declared an energy emergency in the state due to temporary shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel in parts of the Upper Peninsula caused by the shutdown of a pipeline in Wisconsin.

The emergency declaration suspends state and federal regulations that limit hours of service for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel to address the shortages, Snyder said in a statement.

The West Shore pipeline that carries 70,000 barrels-per-day of refined products from Chicago to Green Bay in northern Wisconsin was shut for several days after a gasoline leak was found on July 17. The pipeline was restarted Saturday night.

The pipeline, which is operated by Buckeye Partners LP, carries gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel and the closed section of the line started about 10 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The leak spilled about 1,000 barrels of unleaded gasoline, according to a report the company filed with the National Response Center.

Michigan noted that the pipeline supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to service stations through the western and central sections of the Upper Peninsula above Wisconsin.

“This energy emergency declaration is necessary to ensure that petroleum supplies will remain sufficient and to assure the health, safety and welfare of Michigan residents and visitors,” Snyder said.