FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan governor declares emergency over fuel shortage
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 25, 2012 / 12:11 AM / in 5 years

Michigan governor declares emergency over fuel shortage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday declared an energy emergency in the state due to temporary shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel in parts of the Upper Peninsula caused by the shutdown of a pipeline in Wisconsin.

The emergency declaration suspends state and federal regulations that limit hours of service for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel to address the shortages, Snyder said in a statement.

The West Shore pipeline that carries 70,000 barrels-per-day of refined products from Chicago to Green Bay in northern Wisconsin was shut for several days after a gasoline leak was found on July 17. The pipeline was restarted Saturday night.

The pipeline, which is operated by Buckeye Partners LP, carries gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel and the closed section of the line started about 10 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The leak spilled about 1,000 barrels of unleaded gasoline, according to a report the company filed with the National Response Center.

Michigan noted that the pipeline supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to service stations through the western and central sections of the Upper Peninsula above Wisconsin.

“This energy emergency declaration is necessary to ensure that petroleum supplies will remain sufficient and to assure the health, safety and welfare of Michigan residents and visitors,” Snyder said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.