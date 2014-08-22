FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Children hurt in fall from Ferris wheel at Michigan fair
August 22, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Children hurt in fall from Ferris wheel at Michigan fair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 16-year-old girl remained hospitalized on Friday after she and her 8-year-old brother were injured when they fell from a Ferris wheel cab in Michigan on Thursday night, police and fair officials said.

The children were taken to the hospital in stable condition after the fall at a community fair in Chelsea, Michigan, just north of Ann Arbor, Chelsea police said in a news release.

Fair board president Rick Boham said the boy was released from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan on Friday but his sister remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release the names of the children and a hospital spokeswoman declined to discuss their status unless names were provided.

The cause of the fall is under investigation, Boham said. A state inspector determined that the fall was not due to a mechanical failure and the ride was back in service on Friday, he said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jim Loney

