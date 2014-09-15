FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed, dozens rescued in Detroit-area senior housing fire
September 15, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

One killed, dozens rescued in Detroit-area senior housing fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire killed one person and injured as many as a dozen others when it swept through a Detroit-area senior citizen housing complex early Monday morning, a fire department official told local media.

Rescue workers were called at about 5 a.m. to the fire at the Leo Paluch Senior Apartments in Allen Park, Michigan, about 12 miles southwest of Detroit, Allen Park Fire Chief Douglas LaFond said.

“When I came up there was at least a dozen people hanging out their windows asking for help,” LaFond told the Detroit Free Press newspaper. “It’s a terrible feeling.”

About 30 people were rescued by ladder from the second floor of the building and between six and 12 were hospitalized, LaFond told reporters.

The person killed was not immediately identified and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

LaFond did not provide conditions on all those injured.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Tom Brown

