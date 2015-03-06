U.S. federal judge wounded while resisting Detroit robbery bid

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg was shot in the leg in Detroit on Thursday night during an attempted robbery outside his home, police said.

Two men approached Berg around 9 p.m. and during an ensuing struggle one of the suspects shot the judge in his right leg, Detroit Police spokeswoman June West said.

Berg was taken to a nearby hospital and West said he was expected to survive. The Detroit Free Press newspaper said the suspects fled in a car after the shooting.

West said that federal authorities would investigate the incident.

An FBI spokesman said he was aware of the situation when reached on Thursday night, but he could not provide any additional details.

Berg was nominated to the federal bench in eastern Michigan by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2012, according to the court’s website.

Prior to his appointment, he had served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in eastern Michigan for more than two decades.