FBI offers $25,000 reward for information on U.S. judge's shooting in Detroit

(Reuters) - The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the shooting of a federal judge during an apparent robbery attempt outside his home in Detroit, the agency said on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg was shot in the leg late on Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Detroit office said in a statement.

The reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects, who were described as black males between 18 and 25 brandishing firearms, the FBI said.

Berg was taken to a hospital and treated for his wound. The FBI said it would not provide details about his condition.

The shooting did not appear related to Berg’s position as a federal judge or his previous work as a U.S. prosecutor, the statement said.

Berg was nominated to the federal bench in eastern Michigan by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2012, according to the court’s website.

The FBI is carrying out the investigation into the shooting, along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Detroit police, the statement said.