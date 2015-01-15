FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man dies in jump off Michigan TV tower after chute fails
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 15, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Man dies in jump off Michigan TV tower after chute fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Michigan man plunged to his death off a television tower when his parachute failed to open during what is known as a BASE jump, authorities said on Thursday.

Josh Sheppard, 31, was found dead at the bottom of the 1,000-foot WLAJ-TV tower in Jackson County west of Detroit at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police Sergeant Kevin Caldwell said.

Sheppard, who was from the Detroit suburb of Southfield, was alone on the tower and his fall was unbroken, Caldwell said. Sheppard was wearing the parachute when he was found, he said.

BASE is an acronym standing for building, antenna, span or earthen feature, such as a cliff, that are used as jumping locations.

“This wasn’t his first try, according to family and friends,” Caldwell said. “He has done this all over.”

Sheppard’s fatal jump from the tower, which is surrounded by fencing and no-trespassing signs, is still under investigation, Caldwell said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.