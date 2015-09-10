Michigan House panel recommends expelling two representatives

DETROIT (Reuters) - A special Michigan House committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of two Republican state representatives accused of using their taxpayer-funded offices to cover up an extramarital affair.

Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat, who are both Tea Party members, have admitted the affair and have asked to be censured, which would allow them to remain in office.

They apologized during a committee hearing for using their staff to attempt to cover up the affair, which was revealed in August by the Detroit News.

The newspaper said recordings it had obtained showed Courser had hatched a plan to send an email claiming he had sex with a male prostitute. The idea, Courser has said, would have lessened the blow of his actual affair, if it was ever revealed.

The four Republican representatives on the special committee voted in favor of expelling their colleagues, while the two Democrats abstained.

The full state House of Representatives could vote as soon as Thursday afternoon. It takes a two-thirds affirmative vote to remove lawmakers.

Only three Michigan lawmakers have ever been expelled since 1878, a Michigan House official said.

Courser and Gamrat could not be reached for comment on Thursday.