University of Michigan student falls through glass roof to death

DETROIT (Reuters) - A 21-year-old University of Michigan student died on Friday when he fell through a glass roof in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan, police said.

The man and a female acquaintance had climbed a fire escape to the top of Nickels Arcade, site of an historic covered collection of shops near the university early Friday, Ann Arbor Police Detective Lieutenant Robert Pfannes said.

The two made it over the glass roof once, but the glass gave way when they tried to cross back and the man fell three stories, Pfannes said. The man was pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Pfannes said alcohol may have been a factor in his fall and no foul play was suspected.