Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in Putrajaya, near Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will host Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House next Monday, the National Security Council said on Tuesday.