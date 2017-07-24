FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Trump aide Greenblatt heading to Jordan for talks after Israel visit
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 2 hours ago

Trump aide Greenblatt heading to Jordan for talks after Israel visit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jason Greenblatt (C), U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, is reflected in a mirror as he enters a room to hold a news conference with Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation and Mazen Ghoneim, head of the Palestinian Water Authority, in Jerusalem July 13, 2017.Ronen Zvulun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, is heading to Jordan for talks about the Mideast peace process after meetings in Israel, a senior administration official said on Monday.

“Jason Greenblatt arrived in Israel Monday afternoon. Following meetings with Ambassador David Friedman and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mr. Greenblatt is travelling to Amman, Jordan for additional discussions," the official said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.