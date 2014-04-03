FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Israeli delay in Palestinian prisoner release creates challenges
#World News
April 3, 2014 / 4:44 PM / 3 years ago

White House says Israeli delay in Palestinian prisoner release creates challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said a delay in a planned release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel creates challenges but that the Middle East peace dialogue remains open.

White House spokesman Jay Carney could not confirm reports that Israel had called off a planned release of Palestinian prisoners that was intended to advance peacemaking.

He said a delay in the release of a fresh round of Palestinian prisoners “creates challenges.”

“The dialogue remains open,” he told reporters.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott

