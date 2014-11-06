FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force seek missing pilot in Gulf of Mexico
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 6, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force seek missing pilot in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - The United State Air Force and Coast Guard crews searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a missing pilot whose F-16 fighter jet lost contact with its base during a routine training mission, officials said.

The aircraft, based out of Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle, was believed to have crashed about 57 miles south of Panama City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

No wreckage has been located, the Air Force said.

“While the aircraft has not been found, search teams are working under the assumption that the aircraft has crashed into the water,” according to a news release from Tyndall Air Force base.

“The rescue of our Airman is our top priority,” Col. Mark O‘Laughlin, 325 Fighter Wing Vice Commander was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami and Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; writing by David Adams; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.