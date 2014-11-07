FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force recovers pilot's body after crash in Gulf of Mexico
November 7, 2014 / 3:58 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. Air Force recovers pilot's body after crash in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - The United State Air Force said it had recovered the body of an F-16 fighter jet pilot who was killed when his aircraft crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday during a routine training mission.

The aircraft, based out of Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle, was reported lost about 57 miles (92 km) south of Panama City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The name of the pilot was being withheld to allow for notification of his relatives.

“Efforts will now shift from that of a rescue mission to a recovery operation as evidence is collected to help in determining the cause of the crash,” the Air Force said in a statement from the base at Tyndall.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami and Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Writing by David Adams; Editing by David Gregorio and Ken Wills

