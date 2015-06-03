FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon: 51 labs in 17 states, three nations got suspected live anthrax samples
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 3, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon: 51 labs in 17 states, three nations got suspected live anthrax samples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday that 51 labs in 17 U.S. states and three foreign countries have received suspected live samples of anthrax - a larger number than previously disclosed - and that the number may rise as an investigation continues.

The Defense Department said there is no sign that the sending of the samples of the potentially lethal bacteria was the result of deliberate action. The Pentagon said there were no signs of anyone becoming infected or any danger to the public. The Pentagon has previously disclosed the three foreign countries as Australia, South Korea and Canada.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.