FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon says British lab received live anthrax samples
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 9, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon says British lab received live anthrax samples

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday added Britain to the list of countries that received live anthrax samples from the U.S. military.

The samples were sent to a company in Britain in 2007, a spokesman for Britain’s Health and Safety Executive said. The agency declined to name the company.

Besides the lab in Britain, another in Massachusetts was added to the list of laboratories that received live anthrax samples, said Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Defense Department spokesman, raising the total number of labs to 68.

”The company has informed us it destroyed samples shortly after testing,“ the British Health and Safety spokesman said in a statement. ”On this basis we do not believe there is any continuing health risk to staff or to the public.

“We look forward to speaking with the US Department of Defense to understand how this issue arose in 2007 and how they will ensure similar situations are avoided in the future.”

Four countries outside the United States are now known to have received live anthrax samples: Australia, Canada, South Korea and Britain. Labs in 19 states and Washington, D.C., also received live samples.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the inadvertent shipments of the anthrax, which can be used as a biological weapon, stemmed from quality control problems at the U.S. base, the Dugway Proving Ground, Pentagon officials said.

Reporting by David Alexander, additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.