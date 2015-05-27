FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Army shipped anthrax samples over more than year-long period
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 27, 2015 / 10:54 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Army shipped anthrax samples over more than year-long period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Army facilities, the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, and the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center in Maryland, mistakenly shipped suspected live anthrax samples from March 2014 through April 2015, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Dugway Proving Ground had reported, apparently erroneously, the inactivation of the anthrax stock in question following its treatment with gamma irradiation.

The samples originated at Dugway but were also later shipped from Edgewood to U.S. federal, private and academic facilities, the official said, adding, however, that there were no suspected anthrax infections so far or risk to the general public.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.