Pilot killed in military jet crash in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A military jet crashed into a farm field near a naval station in Southern California on Friday, killing the pilot who was the only person on board, a fire department spokesman said.

The pilot was in a Hawker Hunter jet owned by a company that contracts with the military to offer planes for training, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Steve Swindle said.

The plane took off from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, which is in Ventura County less than 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, and the crash occurred within three miles of the runway as the pilot was approaching for a landing, Swindle said.

Swindle could not say whether the pilot, who was not identified, was a member of the military or a civilian contractor.