FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State actor suspected in cyber intrusion on U.S. military email
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 6, 2015 / 8:13 PM / 2 years ago

State actor suspected in cyber intrusion on U.S. military email

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The unclassified email network at the U.S. military’s Joint Staff has been offline since late July after what investigators now believe was a sophisticated cyber attack likely linked to a foreign state, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, did not say what country was to blame.

NBC cited unnamed officials attributing the intrusion to Russia, saying however it was unclear whether it was the work of Russian government or individuals.

The Pentagon declined comment. It first acknowledged on July 28 that the unclassified networks of the U.S. military’s Joint Staff was taken offline after suspicious activity.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.