Poland expects U.S. to decide on arms stationing soon

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland expects the United States will decide within a few weeks whether to station heavy military equipment in the NATO member state, Polish Defense Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Monday.

“The decision is for the United States. As far as I know, this is a non-distant horizon... non-distant means the nearest few weeks,” he told reporters.

A U.S. official said at the weekend that Washington planned to store heavy military equipment in the Baltics and eastern Europe to reassure allies unnerved by Russia’s role in Ukraine and to deter aggression.