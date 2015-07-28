U.S. defense contractor copied secret military documents: Justice Department

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday accused a former Chinese army serviceman of copying classified files from a U.S. military computer network while employed as a U.S. defense contractor in Kuwait in 2013.

Wei Chen, 61, of Westfield, Massachusetts, was charged with making a false statement and damaging army computers after he lied on a questionnaire about his foreign military service to get his as a computer system administrator. He later copied secret computer files onto a personal thumb drive and tried to conceal it by deleting network logs, according to a Justice Department press release.

If convicted, Chen faces as much as 15 years in prison.

Chen, a naturalized U.S. citizen, served in the China People’s Liberation Army from 1971 to 1976 in an anti-aircraft unit, but did not disclose that fact in a background check questionnaire before he began working at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, according to the indictment.

The Justice Department said Chen used his security clearance to access secret-level documents, and copied email and documents onto his thumb drive. The statement did not say what he did with the files or what they contained.

“Military employees and DOD contractors must understand that if they lie to obtain a security clearance or intentionally violate computer security policies and then destroy evidence of that violation, they are committing crimes and we will prosecute them,” U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Carmen M. Ortiz said in the release.

It was not immediately clear if Chen has an attorney and efforts to reach him were not successful.