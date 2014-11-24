Obama announces Hagel's resignation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama accepted Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel’s resignation on Monday, saying Hagel had approached him last month to say it was time for him to leave.

At a White House event in the State Dining Room, Obama and Vice President Joe Biden gave Hagel a warm sendoff.

He said Hagel will stay on until a successor is confirmed by the Senate.

He said Hagel has been candid with his advice and counsel and has “always given it to me straight.”