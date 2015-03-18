FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
March 18, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to seek bids for new missile defense warhead in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency plans to launch a competition for a new warhead or “kill vehicle” for its ground-based homeland missile defense system in 2018, the agency’s director told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

Navy Vice Admiral James Syring said he expected to launch the competition after the completion of design work now underway by three companies, Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Raytheon to redesign the existing warhead, which was built by Raytheon.

Syring spoke during a hearing of the defense subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb

