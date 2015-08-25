FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oshkosh wins $6.75 billion deal to replace U.S. Army, Marine Humvees
#U.S.
August 25, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Oshkosh wins $6.75 billion deal to replace U.S. Army, Marine Humvees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oshkosh JLTV military vehicles are shown in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in this picture taken on August 19, 2015 and released to Reuters on August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Oshkosh Corporation/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp has won a $6.75 billion contract to build 17,000 light tactical vehicles to replace the aging Humvees used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. Army announced on Tuesday.

Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc, as well as AM General, a privately held company that built the original Humvees, the Army said in a statement.

The two military services plan to replace a total of 55,000 vehicles over time, which could drive the value of the contract win to over $30 billion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
