Oshkosh wins $6.75 billion deal to replace U.S. Army, Marine Humvees
August 26, 2015 / 1:18 AM / 2 years ago

Oshkosh wins $6.75 billion deal to replace U.S. Army, Marine Humvees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oshkosh JLTV military vehicles are shown in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in this picture taken on August 19, 2015 and released to Reuters on August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Oshkosh Corporation/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) has won a $6.75 billion contract to build 17,000 light tactical vehicles to replace the aging Humvees used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. Army announced on Tuesday.

Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), as well as AM General, a privately held company that built the original Humvees, the Army said in a statement.

The two military services plan to replace a total of 55,000 vehicles over time, which could drive the value of the contract win to over $30 billion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

