Oshkosh wins $6.75 billion deal to replace U.S. Army, Marine Humvees

Oshkosh JLTV military vehicles are shown in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in this picture taken on August 19, 2015 and released to Reuters on August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Oshkosh Corporation/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) has won a $6.75 billion contract to build 17,000 light tactical vehicles to replace the aging Humvees used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. Army announced on Tuesday.

Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), as well as AM General, a privately held company that built the original Humvees, the Army said in a statement.

The two military services plan to replace a total of 55,000 vehicles over time, which could drive the value of the contract win to over $30 billion.