Pentagon chief eyes reforms to U.S. military structure
Hurricane Harvey
#U.S.
March 4, 2016

Pentagon chief eyes reforms to U.S. military structure

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCORD, Wash. (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday that he planned to unveil proposals in a few weeks to reform the structure of the U.S. military to reflect changes in military challenges and requirements.

Carter provided no details, but he said some would require legislative changes, while others could be implemented under the existing authority of the president and defense secretary.

The changes come after a review of the Goldwater-Nichols law of 1986, which made sweeping changes to the structure of the U.S. military.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

